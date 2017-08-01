Police release CCTV of pair after defibrillator theft

Police have released CCTV images of two people who they would like to speak to in relation to the theft of a defibrillator from a Fife high street.

The images show a man and woman that officers believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries following the theft at Burntisland High Street at about 2.30am on on June 26.

The life-saving defibrillator that was attached to a wall outside the Co-op was removed from its cabinet, after being purchased with funds that were gathered through public fundraising.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 2276.