Police renew appeal to find missing Margaret

Police have again appealed for help find a missing Fife woman amid growing concern for her welfare.

Margaret Thomson (61) was last seen at home in Methil at around 10am on Tuesday, and she has had no contact with friends of family since then.

She is described as 5’7”, medium build with brown bobbed hair with a fringe.

Margaret was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, black and white (polka dot or checked) trousers and olive trainers.

But police say she may have changed her clothing since this time.

And they are are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, and have and urged the public to come forward with any information.

Sergeant Kirstie McIntosh said: “I am asking anyone who may have seen Margaret, or who has information about her whereabouts, to get in contac.

“Similarly, if Margaret herself sees this appeal, I would ask her to contact us or her family to let us know she’s okay.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote incident number 0027 of April 26