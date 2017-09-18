Police say body found in Fife identified

Police have confirmed that a body discovered in Fife has now been formally identified.

The body of a man was found by members of the public within the Devilla Forest area of Kincardine on Sunday September 3.

Police say the man was a 26-year-old, originally from the Tees Valley area of England, who lived in Dunfermline.

The man was last seen on Thursday August 17, wearing outdoor clothing, including a blue short-sleeved “Kalenji” t-shirt, grey trousers with black patches on the knees, black “Quechua” walking shoes, a black and red rucksack and glasses.

The death remains unexplained pending further forensic enquiries and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan of Dunfermline CID said: “The cause of death remains unexplained and we’re continuing to work to get answers for the man’s family, who we’re providing support to at this sad time.

“I want to thank those who’ve offered information so far and would continue to ask anyone who may be able to help, or who may have seen the man in the Devilla Forest area around Thursday 17th August, to get in touch as soon as possible.”