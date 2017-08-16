Police warn residents over huge fire at miners’ welfare building

Have your say

Residents have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at the site of a former Fife social club.

Around 40 firefighters are currently battling the fire at the old Denbeath Miners’ Welfare Club on Institution Street, Methil.

The alarm was raised at around 12.30 this afternoon.

There are not thought to be any casualties.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Around 40 firefighters are currently tackling a blaze that has taken hold of a derelict building.

“A total of seven appliances and a height appliance have been mobilised to the former bowling club premises in Den Walk.

Picture: George McLuskie

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews are presently working to contain the fire within the two storey building using powerful water jets.

“The alarm had been raised by a member of the public at 12.33pm.”

A police spokesman said: “We’re currently assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in dealing with a large fire at the Denbeath Bowling Club in Den Walk, which was reported around 12.35pm today.

“Officers are helping to manage traffic in the area while the fire service tackle the blaze and members of the public are advised to avoid the area at present.

“Local residents in Buckhaven are also urged to keep their windows and doors closed at this time until the fire has been extinguished.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The listed Institute was built in 1924.