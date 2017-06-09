Police warning after morphine theft

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses and issuing a safety message to the public following the theft of prescribed medication from a home in Leven.

The incident happened around 4amon Thursday, June 8 at an address in Mackie Avenue where a quantity of morphine tablets were stolen.

These tablets can pose a risk to a persons health if consumed by anyone not prescribed them and members of the public who come into possession of the medication should hand them into their nearest police station.

Sergeant Collette Mather said: “As part of our inquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity around Mackie Avenue on Thursday and would urge those with information to come forward.

“If you are offered prescribed medication for sale on the street, please decline and contact the police.”

Those with information can contact Levenmouth Police via 101 and quote incident number PS- 20170608-0469.

Alternatively, make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestopers on 0800 555 111.