Politicians hit out at WHSmith closure plan

Politicians have expressed concern over the impact of WH Smith’s plans to close its shop in Leven.

It comes hot on the heels of the Royal Bank of Scotland’s announcement it was also quitting town.

Stephen Gethins, MP and Jenny Gilruth, MSP, have expressed their frustration over the losses.

Ms Gilruth MSP said: ‘‘WH Smith departing Leven High Street is another devastating blow for jobs in the town centre.

‘‘From Cummings to Clydesdale to RBS – we have seen successive businesses up sticks and leave Leven in recent years’’

She said the resulting job losses made the case for the reinstatement of the Levenmouth Rail Link imperative.

She added: ‘‘I am holding a member’s debate on Wednesday in Holyrood on the reinstatement of the Levenmouth Rail Link.

‘‘A firm commitment from Fife Council & the Scottish Government to fund the Rail Link is the life line we need for Leven’s future - businesses follow connected towns.

‘‘The Scottish Government invested £25million in the new Levenmouth Academy. For the next generation growing up in the town we need jobs, we need transport links & we need urgent investment.’’

Mr Gethins, who is due to meet RBS bosses soon to discuss their local branch closures, added: “People in Levenmouth deserve better, they need jobs and investment in this area and we will do what we can to support that.”