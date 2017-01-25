Politicians seek meeting over Leven bank closure

The political backlash to the closure of bank branches in Fife has begun.

The Clydesdale Bank is coming under pressure after announcing it is to quit Leven in June – leaving customers to travel to Glenrothes if they want to speak to bank staff face to face.

That closure was one of a raft announced across Scotland last week.

Now, Stephen Gethins MP and Jenny Gilruth MSP have called for a meeting with the bank to discuss the closure, and the implications for customers and staff.

The want urgent talks as the clock ticks towards the June 2 closure date.

In a joint statement, they said: “It is very disappointing when any community loses vital services like banking.

“Many local people who have valued the local service and have built up a relationship with local staff will be disadvantaged by the move to Glenrothes.”

They expressed concern over the impact on customers who rely on public transport and who still want to do face-to-face banking.

Their statement added: “Those without their own transport will face practical and financial challenges travelling to Glenrothes.

‘‘While we understand the needs of a modern bank to adapt to changing customer needs, it is not always the case these days that people can or are confident with banking online or over the telephone.

“We have written to the Clydesdale Bank asking for an urgent meeting with them to discuss this decision and the implications it will have for people in Leven and the surrounding communities.”