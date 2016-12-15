By-election: behind the numbers

The polls have closed in the Leven, Kennoway and Largo by-election to decide who will replace former councillor Alistair Hunter.

While we wait to see who will claim the seat, let’s have a look at the numbers behind the election.

Ballot boxes at by-election count for Fife Council seat covering Kennoway, Largo & Leven

Scottish Labour currently hold 34 seats in Fife, nine more than the SNP. The Scottish Liberal Democrats have ten, while the Scottish Conservatives hold three and independents five.

Recent records show that there are 19,081 people living in the ward, 14,817 of whom are registered to vote.

There were 2,608 postal votes issued for this election and 15 people requested a proxy vote. For those voting in person, there were 11 polling stations in ten polling places – 22 people were staffing those polling places.

There are 11 ballot boxes being used, plus six for postal votes.

The last local government election held in the ward produced a turnout of 40.3 per cent.