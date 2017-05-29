Election 2017: Action call for Glenrothes town centre

Andrew Brown has called for more action to regenerate Glenrothes’ town centre.

The Tory candidate, who is standing in the constituency in June’s General Election, wants to see more effort going into bringing new investment and business to the area.

He highlighted the recent decision to invest £6.5 million into regenerating the North Street site as a positive development – and called for more action.

Mr Brown said: “There is huge potential for investment and growth into Glenrothes, Leslie, Markinch and Leven if we take the right strategy.

The £6.5 million investment into regenerating the North Street site is fantastic but now it lies on us to ensure that the project gets underway smoothly and that we are able to tackle any problems that arise.”

“Along with this investment package we need to be making ourselves more attractive to business and investment. Our high street would benefit hugely from big brands for example.”

“We should also be working with our neighbours down south to secure more investment packages.

‘‘The SNP’s current approach of creating division with Westminster is intended to prevent funds coming here in order to promote their case for separation. I say no, let’s say to London invest in Glenrothes and create well-paid jobs for everybody.’’