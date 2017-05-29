Election 2017: Hustings confirmed for Kirkcaldy

Fifers will get a chance to grill candidates standing across the local constituencies at a hustings later this week.

It takes place on Wednesday, May 31 in Kirkcaldy and is open to all.

Organised by Fife Centre for Equalities (FCE) it will put budding MPs in the spotlight so they can be grilled on a number of issues.

The candidates confirmed so far include James Calder (Liberal Democrats),Cllr Dave Dempsey (Conservatives), Lesley Laird (Labour), and Roger Mullin (SNP).

During the event, audience members will be given the chance to have their say with the use of electronic voting pads, letting them lead on issues that matter most to them.

The evening will be chaired by Leah Ganley, information and communications officer from the hosts.

Nina Munday, manager at Fife Centre for Equalities, said: “Voting is such an important part of a democratic society, that’s why making an informed decision on who runs our country for the next few years is crucial.

“These types of events allow people the chance to voice their opinion on matters that effect their daily lives.”

The hustings is on May 31, at 6.30pm at New Volunteer House, 16 East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy.