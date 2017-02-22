Fife councillor to step down

A Levenmouth councillor has revealed surprising plans as he prepares for retirement.

Andrew Rodger (65) announced he is stepping down at the local government elections in May, after representing the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages ward as an independent for 25 years.

But he won’t be leaving public life entirely.

“I want to do a bit of busking,” he revealed.

“A wee bit of singing and busking in Edinburgh or St Andrews.”

Cllr Rodger, who revealed a preference for Elvis Presley, Nat King Cole and Matt Munro, has previous form - he recorded a CD five years ago raising £2500 for Victoria Hospice, which saw him dubbed the ‘Crooning Councillor’.

Cllr Rodger, who was heavily involved with health and social care issues and served as executive health spokesman for Fife Council, thanked “the public of Levenmouth for giving me the privilege to serve them”.

He added: “One thing that gives me great pleasure is that I was able to stop the privatisation of the Fife Council care homes back in 2012.

“I was also able to persuade then-leader Alex Rowley to reinvest in our care homes.”