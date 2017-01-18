Fife councillors to stand down

Two Levenmouth Labour councillors have revealed that they are to step down at the local elections in May.

Cllr Jim Young, who represents the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages ward, and Cllr Charles Haffey, who represents the Leven, Kennoway and Largo ward, will not stand for re-election.

Cllr Young (70), said that after ten years serving the ward, it was “time to enjoy being with my grandchildren”.

Reflecting on the past decade, he added: “I think we should be particularly proud of Levenmouth Academy. It’s a fantastic achievement.”

Going forward, he advised his successors to concentrate on ways to bring more jobs to the area.

“We should be doing more to create jobs at Fife Energy Park. For example, we could be doing more to capture wave energy – a form of energy available seven days a weeks, 24 hours of the day.”

He also vowed to continue supporting the Levenmouth Rail campaign. “I just hope that cross-party support continues for this project,” he said. Meanwhile, Cllr Haffey felt now was the right time to step down.

He said: “I’ve been a councillor for ten years. I just feel that ten years is enough. I have a had great time.”

While he says that he has “no idea” what he will do after stepping down, Cllr Haffey was able to reflect on his proudest moments as a councillor.

He said: “Being the Armed Forces Champion is something I am really proud of. It’s difficult to choose. I’m just proud to have served my community.”

Cllr Haffey said he was confident about Labour’s chances at the May 4 elections, saying the party had “two great candidates in Tom Adams and Colin Davidson.”

“I would just like to thank everyone who has supported and voted for me in the past,” Cllr Haffey added.