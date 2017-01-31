Fife Labour chooses candidates for May election

Fife Labour has kicked off its election campaign and revealed its local candidates.

Last Thursday party members from across Fife came together to celebrate Labour’s achievements in the Kingdom over the past five years and to discuss their vision for the forthcoming term.

With only a few candidates still to be selected, the Fife Labour team chosen to contest May’s council elections includes a mix of existing councillors and new faces, who are already out on the doorsteps talking to voters about a range of issues.

In Glenrothes, Altany Craik, finance spokesperson, will be seeking re-election in Glenrothes West, whilst husband and wife team John and Jan Wincott will contest Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch where long serving councillor Kay Morrison has decided to stand down.

Sitting councillor Ian Sloan will be joined by new candidate Derek Noble in the central ward.

In Leven, Kennoway and Lundin Links ward, Tom Adams, area chairman, will be joined by well-known local activist Colin Davidson, whilst sitting councillor David Graham will team up with new candidate Ryan Smart in Methil, Buckhaven and the Wemyss.

Rosalind Garton is another new candidate and she will contest the East Neuk.

The group also paid tribute to the current Labour councillors Jim Young and Charles Haffey, who have chosen to stand down at this election.

In Kirkcaldy David Ross, council leader, and Neil Crooks, area chairman, will both be seeking re-election in the North Ward, while Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson, will stand again in Kirkcaldy Central.

In Kirkcaldy East, Ian Cameron, son of well known former councillor Jock Cameron, has been selected to take the place of Kay Carrington who very sadly passed away recently.

Local activist Gordon Langlands will contest the Burntisland, Kinghorn and West Kirkcaldy seat. Selection for other candidates are still underway in Kirkcaldy.

Three candidates have been selected so far in North East Fife to stand for Fife Labour. Prominent local campaigner councillor Brian Thomson will be seeking re-election in St Andrews.

Rosalind Garton will be contesting the East Neuk and Jane O’Neill will be standing again in the Taybridge ward. The group also paid tribute to those current councillors who have chosen to stand down this time.

Fife Labour says it will be fighting the election on its record, highlighting achievements such as delivering its commitment to build 2700 new affordable homes across Fife – the largest social housing programme across the UK.

On education, Labour says Fife has seen a continuing rise in attainment levels, with Fife bucking the national trend as the attainment gap between pupils from less well off and more affluent households narrows, and literacy and numeracy is on the rise.

Fife’s Early Years programme is seen as leading the way in Scotland in giving our children the best possible start in life.

Fife Labour says it has also delivered on its commitment to focus on skills and training and strong links are being developed between schools and businesses, giving Fife’s young people a better insight into the world of work.

Fife’s Labour council has also invested heavily in social care and intends setting out its vision for the next five years and its commitment to defend and improve local services.

The Fife Labour group says it will be asking the people of Fife to give it a vote of confidence in May to carry on with its positive approach.