Fife Labour chooses candidates for May elections

Fife Labour has kicked off its election campaign and revealed its local candidates.

Last Thursday party members from across Fife came together to celebrate Labour’s achievements in the Kingdom over the past five years and to discuss their vision for the forthcoming term.

With only a few candidates still to be selected, the Fife Labour team chosen to contest May’s council elections includes a mix of existing councillors and new faces, who are already out on the doorsteps talking to voters about a range of issues.

Three candidates have been selected so far in North East Fife to stand for Fife Labour. Prominent local campaigner councillor Brian Thomson will be seeking re-election in St Andrews.

Rosalind Garton will be contesting the East Neuk and Jane O’Neill will be standing again in the Taybridge ward. The group also paid tribute to those current councillors who have chosen to stand down this time.

Fife Labour says it will be fighting the election on its record, highlighting achievements such as delivering its commitment to build 2700 new affordable homes across Fife – the largest social housing programme across the UK.

On education, Labour says Fife has seen a continuing rise in attainment levels, with Fife bucking the national trend as the attainment gap between pupils from less well off and more affluent households narrows, and literacy and numeracy is on the rise.

Fife’s Early Years programme is seen as leading the way in Scotland in giving children the best possible start in life.

Fife Labour says it has also delivered on its commitment to focus on skills and training and strong links are being developed between schools and businesses, giving Fife’s young people a better insight into the world of work.

Fife’s Labour council has also invested heavily in social care through three new care homes and associated care villages, and the scrapping of charges for home care. It intends setting out its vision for the next five years and its commitment to defend and improve local services.

The Fife Labour group says it will be asking the people of Fife to give it a vote of confidence in May.