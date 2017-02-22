Fife MP’s support for EU settlers rights

A Fife MP has pledged to do everything he can to protect the rights of EU nationals living in his constituency.

Peter Grant, MP for Glenrothes and Central Fife, made the commitment at a packed public meeting attended by citizens of 15 different EU countries who have settled in Fife.

Concerns were raised by a number of constituents concerned about their right to remain in the UK following last year’s Brexit vote.

“I asked EU citizens living locally to talk about how Brexit is affecting them, and what came through loud and clear is that the lack of commitment from Theresa May’s government has got them really worried,” said Mr Grant.

“ Instead of seeking to guarantee the rights of EU nationals in the UK, the Government seem determined to use people as bargaining chips.”

And he spoke of his discontentment over the failure to amend the Government’s bill to protect many of the benefits that we enjoy as EU citizens.

He said: “We wanted to give EU nationals who have made Scotland their home the certainty that they would be able to stay here. Our stance has been supported by select committees of both the House of Commons and the House of Lords but it was swept aside by the Government.”

Colm Wilson and Kasia Slawek from Fife Migrants Forum and Nicola Weir, Senior Solicitor for Thorntons Law LLP, were among the other speakers to address the meeting.