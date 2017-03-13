Fifers urged to register to vote ahead of Council Elections

Fifers are being encouraged to make sure they’re registered to vote ahead of May’s Council Elections.

On May 4 voters will go to the polls to elect new councillors for their local areas, known as ‘wards’.

The deadline to register to vote for the Council Elections is midnight on Monday, April 17.

Linda Bissett, electoral registration officer for Fife, said: “It’s important that residents across Fife make sure they can take part and don’t lose out. And don’t forget that if you’re 16 or 17 by May 4 you’ll also be able to register and vote in these elections.

“To have your say you must be registered. It only takes a few minutes to register to vote, or to choose to vote by post or proxy, where someone votes on your behalf. But please remember that if you want to vote by post or proxy you must registered to vote first.

“The earlier you register to vote and apply for a postal or proxy vote, the quicker we’ll be able to process your application to make sure that you can vote in a way that suits you.

“You can register to vote online and find out how to apply for a postal or proxy vote by visiting www.fifedirect.org.uk/registertovote

“If you’re already registered and your circumstances haven’t change, for example, you’ve not moved house, you don’t have to register again. If you’re not sure then you can call the electoral registration team on 03451 55 55 11.

“Whatever way you choose to vote, we must receive your completed registration form by midnight on Monday, April 17.

“If you’re applying for a new postal vote or wish to amend an existing postal or proxy vote you have until 5pm on Tuesday, April 18, and if you want to apply for a new proxy vote you have until 5pm on Tuesday April 25.”

Andy O’Neill, head of the Electoral Commission in Scotland, added: “Our research shows that young people, students and recent home movers are particularly less likely to be registered to vote.

“So if you have moved house recently, then make sure you’re registered correctly. If you’re not registered, you won’t be able to have your say on issues that directly affect your day-to-day life in Fife.”