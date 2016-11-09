First Minister calls for Trump to be “president for everyone”

Nicola Sturgeon has said that ties between Scotland and the United States of America “will always endure” in the wake of Donald Trump’s election as the country’s next president.

Commenting today on Mr Trump’s victory, the First Minister said: “While this is not the outcome I hoped for, it is the verdict of the American people and we must respect it. I congratulate president-elect Trump on winning the election.

“We value our relationship with the United States and its people. The ties that bind Scotland and the US - of family, culture and business - are deep and longstanding and they will always endure.”

Earlier this week Ms Sturgeon broke with accepted protocol and publicly backed Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton to win over Mr Trump, whom she had also previously stripped of his status as a business ambassador for Scotland despite his investment in two Scottish golf courses.

The First Minister continued: “It is normal in any election for those on the losing side to be feel disappointment, but today, many in America and across the world, will also feel a real sense of anxiety. I hope the president-elect will take the opportunity to reach out to those who felt marginalised by his campaign and make clear - in deeds as well as words - that he will be a president for everyone in modern, multicultural America.

“Today must also be a moment for those who share progressive values - all of us who believe in tolerance and diversity - to speak up loudly and clearly for the values we hold dear.

“I also want to pay tribute to Hillary Clinton. While I am personally disappointed that she will not be America’s first woman president, her candidacy represented a major step forward for women in America and across the world - for that, as well as for her many years of public service, she is owed a deep debt of gratitude.”