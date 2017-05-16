Former leading Fife councillor urges SNP an Labour to agree power sharing deal

A former leading Fife Nationalist has called on SNP and Labour to seize the once in a lifetime opportunity to create a progressive power sharing administration for the Kingdom.

Alistair Hunter, the former Leven, Kennoway and Largo councillor for nearly a decade, and close aide to the new Fife SNP leader David Alexander, is urging his former Fife Council colleagues to put aside party rivalries for the good of the people.

“I’m asking both groups to show principled leadership and take a long hard look at what best serves the communities of Fife,” said Mr Hunter, who stood down from his seat in October 2016 to emigrate to Australia.

“I urge them to have cool heads and take a once in a generation to put party politics to the side and unite under a progressive banner that can take bold and courage policy decisions without political nonsense.

“If I was in that conference room I’d be 100 per cent behind a power sharing deal.

“There is a chance for Fife to step out from the bitter shadows of the past.”

His comments come as discussions continue between Fife’s two main parties following the council election nearly two weeks ago that resulted in no one political group having an outright majority.

It’s understood Labour’s 24 councillors met last night and agreed in principle to a power sharing agreement with their SNP counterparts.

The 29 Fife SNP councillor are expected to meet tonight (Tuesday) to decide on whether to agree to a sharing of power ahead of Thursday’s first full meeting of Fife Council.

Both parties were quick to rule out forming a coalition with the Conservative’s and with an SNP / Labour agreement looking increasingly likely, it could leave Fife Tories in a position of little influence despite becoming the official third party in Fife after gaining 15 seats.