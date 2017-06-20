Gethins gets international role on SNP front bench

Stephen Gethins has a new role at Westminster.

The North-east Fife MP, who retained his seat by just two votes, is the party’s international affairs spokesman.

He replaces Alex Salmond after the former First Minister lost his seat at the General Election.

Mr Gethins, a former adviser to Mr Salmond. joins a new-look front bench team at the House of Comnmons which comes after the party lost 21 seats in the election on June 8.

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s new leader at Westminster, said it drew on “the huge wealth of talent and experience across the party”.

He added: “As Scotland’s leading party at Westminster, and the third party across the UK, the SNP has a huge opportunity, and pivotal position, in this hung parliament to stand up for Scotland’s interests and make our voice heard.

“The SNP will be the strong and effective opposition to this weak Tory government – using our influence to further Scotland’s interests and deliver fairer, progressive policies, to make our country the best it can be.”