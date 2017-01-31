Hundreds turn out for Trump protest in Fife

Hundreds of people took to the streets of St Andrews last night (Monday) to protest against US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Carrying banners calling for an end to the ban imposed by the President, students and St Andreans gathered at the student union in St Marys Place.

One placard declared “You know it’s bad when it’s protested in St Andrews”.

The demo was organised by the St Andrews Socialist Party to “End Trump’s Muslim Ban!” and was “in solidarity with US protests against the racist and xenophobic ban on Muslims”.

Protesters called for the President’s state visit to the UK to be cancelled and for “Trump out of Scotland!”

Demonstrators later gathered in the students’ union to discuss further anti-Trump action in St Andrews.

Students and St Andreans marched in protest Pic: Peter Adamson