It’s a generation game as new Fife councillor follows in father’s footsteps

A formidable Labour presence has been resurrected in the east of Kirkcaldy with the new addition of Ian Cameron to Fife Council.

Son of Labour stalwart Jock, who served on Kirkcaldy District Council from 1988, then Fife Council until 2007, Ian said his dad’s experience would help him in his role as a councillor.

Ian (56), said it was a desire to help heal the rifts and divisions in communities and to make a difference in people’s lives that prompted him to stand in the local election.

And he says that although his political views have been influenced by his socialist upbringing, he will be bringing his own views and ideas to the table.

Born and raised in Kirkcaldy, he went to Kirkcaldy High School before going on to study economics at Heriot Watt University.

He worked for national companies and Glasgow University, before becoming a small business advisor in Fife Council’s economic development department.

Married with three children, he lives in Dalmahoy Crescent in Kirkcaldy.

“I came into this hoping to get elected so I can help people with the things that matter to them,” he said.

“From going around knocking on doors I can see how issues are really affecting people,.

‘‘I had people crying on their doorsteps as they were telling me their problems.

“One of the first things I want to do is go back to these people and speak to them to see how I can help.”

He said he hoped to continue the work of the late Kay Carrington who was fighting to get a skatepark in Dysart through the regeneration group.

“I have no political aspirations, I am just doing it because I want to try to make people’s lives better,’’ he said.

“I understand why communities are fracturing and want to do something to help bring them back together.

And he said that he hopes to help rebuild some trust in the Labour party.

“Some people were saying that they have fallen out of love with Labour, and that is a challenge.

“I want to pick something that I can do and do it right to help build up the trust again.”

And that’s something that dad, Jock (76), is 100 per cent behind him on.

“I was delighted when he was announced.

‘‘It’s like a phoenix rising from the ashes!” he said.

“He has a lot of work ahead of him, but I know he is up to the task. Labour have kind of lost their way and it is time they were getting back to their old values.

“I was back door knocking for Ian during his campaign and people were pleased to have that old link there.”