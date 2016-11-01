Key Brexit role for Fife MP

The town’s MP has been given a key role as part of the UK’s negotiations to leave the European Union.

Peter Grant, MP for Glenrothes and Central Fife, is one of only two Scottish MPs to take up a position on the influential Select Committee, which will have the power to question government ministers and make recommendations to the House of Commons.

Mr Grant said the role was a “enormous honour” in what he called a “vital role” for the committee.

He added: “It’s becoming obvious that the UK Government will do everything possible to keep MPs in the dark about what Brexit really means for ordinary people.

“Although they have a mandate from England and from Wales to leave the EU, they don’t have the right to just make up policies on questions like trade deals, customs controls and immigration without the consent of Parliament.

“And of course they have no mandate at all from Scotland or Northern Ireland, both of which saw substantial votes to stay in the EU.

“I’m joined on the committee by my SNP colleague Joanna Cherry, who as one of the country’s top QCs and is a recognised expert in asking witnesses questions they’d prefer not to answer.

“One of our top priorities will be to make sure that Scotland’s voice is heard from day one of the negotiations.

“We will be writing to the committee chairman ahead of the first meeting to ask for a commitment that the committee will hold meetings in all of the devolved nations within the UK.”