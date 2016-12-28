Kirkcaldy MP blasts child poverty figures

Kirkcaldy MP Roger Mullin has hit out at the UK Government after the latest statistics showed that almost 28 per cent of children in the Kirkcaldy area were facing the festive period in poverty.

According to the latest statistics from the End Child Poverty organisation, over a quarter of all households in the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency were struggling to make ends meet.

The figures, from October to December 2015, indicated that Kirkcaldy East had the highest level of children in poverty in the constituency, at 40.31 per cent after housing costs.

And the lowest percentage at 15.68 per cent could be found in the Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay area.

In total 5549 children across the constituency were living in poverty.

Mr Mullin, said: “It is appalling to consider how many children are living in poverty all year round. During the festive period, it is especially dismaying to consider how many children will be going without even the basics.

“These truly disgraceful findings provide yet more evidence of the damage caused by the UK Government’s ideological austerity agenda, which has been punishing the most disadvantaged people in the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency.

He added: “The UK Government must stop condemning low income families to bear the brunt of austerity. Our children deserve better.”