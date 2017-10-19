Kirkcaldy seat could be split in boundary change

The Kirkcaldy Constituency for Westminster could be cut in half as part of a radical shake-up of boundaries for Scotland’s political battleground.

Click our interactive map below to see the proposed changes.

The number of Scottish MPs would be cut from 59 to 53 as part of a move to reduce the total number of Westminster seats from 650 to 600 ahead of the 2020 general election.

And as part of the proposed changes, Kirkcaldy could be eaten up as part of a new Mid Fife constituency, along with Glenrothes and East Wemyss.

The rest of the current constituency could be split off, with the area from Kinghorn, Burntisland, Aberdour, Dalgety Bay, Inverkeithing and Rosyth all making up Fife South, which would stretch as far north as Cowdenbeath and even Kelty.

While North East Fife would have a largely similar boundary to the current one, except it would then stretch as far as Buckhaven.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland has released a revised set of proposals after a consultation on the original plans attracted more than 2000 responses.

Meanwhile, the current Dunfermline and West Fife Constituency would be drastically altered, stretching as far as the outskirts of Stirling to make up Clackmannanshire and Dunfermline.

The SNP, Labour and the Liberal Democrats warned against the prospect of any reduction at a time of political upheaval.

Chris Skidmore, UK Minister for the Constitution, said the review is needed to ensure “fair and equal representation” for the voting public across the UK by the next general election.

“Without any boundary reforms, constituencies would be based on data that is over 20 years old,” he said.