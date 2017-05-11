Labour strong in Kirkcaldy after council election

A formidable Labour presence has been resurrected in the east of Kirkcaldy with the new addition of Ian Cameron to Fife Council.

Son of Labour stalwart Jock, who served on Kirkcaldy District Council from 1988, then Fife Council until 2007, Ian said his dad’s experience would help him in his role as a councillor.

Ian (56), said it was a desire to help heal the rifts and divisions in communities and to make a difference in people’s lives that prompted him to stand in the local election.

And he says that although his political views have been influenced by his socialist upbringing, he will be bringing his own views and ideas to the table.

Born and raised in Kirkcaldy, he went to Kirkcaldy High School before going on to study economics at Heriot Watt University.

He worked for national companies and Glasgow University, before becoming a small business advisor in Fife Council’s economic development department.

Married with three children, he lives in Dalmahoy Crescent in Kirkcaldy.

“I came into this hoping to get elected so I can help people with the things that matter to them,” he said.

“From going around knocking on doors I can see how issues are really affecting people,.

‘‘I had people crying on their doorsteps as they were telling me their problems.

“One of the first things I want to do is go back to these people and speak to them to see how I can help.”

He said he hoped to continue the work of the late Kay Carrington who was fighting to get a skatepark in Dysart through the regeneration group.

“I have no political aspirations, I am just doing it because I want to try to make people’s lives better,’’ he said.

“I understand why communities are fracturing and want to do something to help bring them back together.

And he said that he hopes to help rebuild some trust in the Labour party.

“Some people were saying that they have fallen out of love with Labour, and that is a challenge.

“I want to pick something that I can do and do it right to help build up the trust again.”

And that’s something that dad, Jock (76), is 100 per cent behind him on.

“I was delighted when he was announced.

‘‘It’s like a phoenix rising from the ashes!” he said.

“He has a lot of work ahead of him, but I know he is up to the task. Labour have kind of lost their way and it is time they were getting back to their old values.

“I was back door knocking for Ian during his campaign and people were pleased to have that old link there.”

From business to politics in five & a half weeks

He may have been the final candidate to be selected locally, but Alistair Cameron helped to deliver a one-two for Labour in Kirkcaldy central.

He topped the first preference votes to join Judy Hamilton as the party held on to both its seats in the ward.

After a lifetime in business, he now joins the ranks of new faces at Fife House.

Alistair, who launched ACA Sports in the High street, Kirkcaldy, some 17 years ago, is looking forward to the challenge - after getting over the shock of election after a whirlwind campaign.

He put his success down to old -fashioned door knocking – and a strong focus on local issues.

“I was completely knocked out at the result,” he said. “Working on the doors paid off. I decided the only way was to really go for it – we were out every night speaking to people, listening to their views and getting a real sense of what was important to them.

“It was important to get a feel for what people thought on local issues.

“In those five and a half weeks I learned so much about the area and the people – it was fascinating; something I will never forget.

“I stuck with what I know best and that was local issues.

“But, it was also clear people were voting Tory, and there was also a real negative attitude towards a second independence referendum – not the SNP, but the referendum.

“We also had a lot of great feedback. It’s often easy to criticise the council, but we really didn’t get a lot of negative comments, and that’s credit to the work done by Labour and people like Neil Crooks and Judy Hamilton.”

Alistair’s role in the community has spanned a number of organisations including Maggie’s Fife, commercial manager at Fife Flyers, and, along with this newspaper, he is one of the founders of Raith’s Hall of Fame.

He is also chairman of Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council and a board member of Kirkcaldy4All.