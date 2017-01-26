Leader of SNP in Fife steps down

Brian Goodall, leader of the SNP group in Fife as well as leader of the official opposition in Fife Council, has stepped down on health grounds, a senior source within the party has revealed.

The Dunfermline South councillor is understood to have relinquished his position as leader on Monday and the party will now start the process to choose Mr Goodall’s replacement next week.

Mr Goodall succeeded former councillor Peter Grant as the Nationalist’s leader in Fife in May 2015 following Mr Grant becoming a Westminster MP.

More to follow.