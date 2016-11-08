Levenmouth by-election candidates announced

Three candidates have been announced to fight the Levenmouth by-election next month.

The seat for Ward 22 will be up for grabs on December 15, following the surprise resignation of Cllr Alastair Hunter (SNP) who announced last month he is to emigrate to Australia.

Alistair Suttie

Many eyes across Scotland are likely to be focused on the result which may be seen as a barometer of what to expect in the local council elections in May next year.

Colin Davidson, a high school teacher and Children’s Panel member of decades standing, will represent the Scottish Labout Party, while Graham Ritchie will stand for the Scottish Conservatives.

Alistair Suttie, an IT professional, stepped down as chairman of Levenmouth Community Council this week to stand for the SNP.

Mr Suttie said: “I am very proud to have been selected to contest this by-election for the SNP. I was born and raised in Windygates and now stay in Leven with my family.

“It would be a huge honour to represent our local community. I have a solid record of working hard for our community. For the last four years I have been chairman of Leven Community Council and in the past I led a campaign to save vital local health services at Cameron Hospital.

He added: “I am an active volunteer with Leven Environment Group and keen supporter of the Levenmouth rail link.

“As your local councillor I will oppose Fife Council cuts and fight to protect services in our area.”

In his supporting statement, Mr Davidson, who described himself as a community activist, said the “time was right for change”

He said: “As local lad, who has worked and lived here all his life, I’m honoured and humbled to be chosen to fight this by-election and along with Tom Adams, May’s local council elections.

“I hope that all the candidates engage in a contest that makes the people of Levenmouth and their needs the focus of the debate and do not waste time in petty political back biting.

“Let’s hear, then see, what the candidates are going to do to make the lives of their constituents better.”

He added: “As a teacher for nearly twenty five years in some of Fife’s most impoverished communities I’ve witnessed first-hand the impact savage SNP cuts in the education budgets have had.”