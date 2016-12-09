Levenmouth set to go to the polls

Residents living in Levenmouth are being urged to turn out and use their vote in next week’s by-election.

Registered voters will elect a new councillor for the ward on Thursday, December 15 following the shock resignation of Alistair Hunter last month.

Linda Bissett, depute returning officer for Fife said: “Voting is the most important way for residents to make their voice heard on issues which concern them. It’s their opportunity to exercise their right to help influence and shape what happens locally.”

Candidate battling for the Leven, Kennoway and Largo council ward are: Colin Davidson (Labour), Alistair Suttie (SNP), Graham Ritchie (Conservatives), Iain Morrice (Greens) and Steve Wood (Lib Dem).

Residents who have not received a polling card should visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/elections or call the elections team on 03451 555522 to find out where their polling place is.

Those who can’t find their polling card on polling day can still vote as long as they have registered.

Those who registered to vote by post are advised to read the instructions on their postal pack carefully.

Linda Bissett said: “A statement which comes with your ballot paper will ask for your date of birth and your signature for security reasons. It’s absolutely vital that you complete and sign this statement; if it’s not done, or not done correctly, your vote may not be counted. Once you’ve filled in both the statement and the ballot paper, put them in the envelopes provided, seal them immediately, and post back to us as soon as you can.”

People who leave it too late to post back can hand their postal vote in to any polling place in the ward on December 15 between 7am and 10pm, or to the Elections Office, Fife Council, Fife House, North Street, Glenrothes, KY7 5LT by 10pm.

A list of polling places and candidates standing can be found at www.fifedirect.org.uk/elections