Lib Dems announce Elizabeth Riches as NE Fife candidate

Scottish Liberal Democrats have announced that Elizabeth Riches will be the party’s candidate in North East Fife at the forthcoming general election.

The seat, which had been a stronghold for Sir Menzies Campbell, swung to the SNP when MP Stephen Gethins snatched a 4344-strong majority in 2015.

Elizabeth Riches, who has represented the East Neuk for 27 years area as councillor, said: “I want to be the Member of Parliament for North East Fife so that I can stand up in Westminster for our area.

North East Fife deserves a representative who will put the needs of the local area first.

“I will aim to provide a first class service for the constituency just like Menzies Campbell and I will work as part of a strong local team alongside our councillors and Willie Rennie.

Mrs Riches, who also served as leader of the opposition in Fife Council for ten years and depute leader of Fife Council from 2007-2012, added: “I will use my experience as a teacher, councillor for the East Neuk and deputy leader of Fife Council to serve the best interests of the area.

“Local people rejected independence by a large margin and should have an MP who can speak for them. Scottish independence is not in the interests of the academic, fishing, farming and tourism sectors.”

The NE Fife constituency is one of a number of SNP-held seats across Scotland which will be keenly fought for by the Scottish Conservatives and the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Speaking after the announcement, Stephen Gethins said: “Congratulations to Elizabeth who has been a hard-working councillor.

“We now have crucial local elections coming up and I wish her well in her council election bid in Cowdenbeath.

“After that I look forward to the General Election and debating giving North East Fife the strong voice it needs at Westminster and standing up to the Tories.

Menzies Campbell said: “Elizabeth Riches is outstanding and will be an outstanding Member of Parliament for North East Fife. I have known her for many years and have admired her tenacity, political judgement and energy. She will be a tremendous advocate for every corner of the constituency.”