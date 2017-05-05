Local election: The Glenrothes perspective ...

There’s been mixed fortunes for candidates so far in Glenrothes after two of the three ward results have been declared.

In the Glenrothes west and Kinglassie ward, where the number of seats had been reduced to three because of boundary changes, Labour’s Altany Craik and SNP’s Julie Ford and Craig Walker were re-elected. But it was disappointment for independent cllr Bill Brown who failed to get enough votes. Mr Brown.who had been the town’s area committee chairman, said he was disappointed by the result but not surprised.

“Obviously I’m disappointed but I’m proud of my record as a councillor for the ward and have done it to the best of my ability and always with the best interests of my constituents and not party politics at heart.”

Cllr Craik said he was delighted to have the public put faith in him once again, but added: “What we are seeing across Fife is a reaction against a second independence referendum which the Tories are using to their full advantage.

“It is set for a much changed Five Council I suspect once all results are in.”

Cllr Walker said he was relieved to have snook in on the final seat by less than 50 votes.

“It’s a relief but both myself and Julie (Ford) are pleased to be given a further chance to represent the interests of residents.

And it was a family affair as partner Vicki Wilton (SNP) was elected in Glenrothes Central and Thornton.

Mrs Wilton said: “ What an honour, I’ve so much to learn but can’t wait to get started.”

And she paid respect to Clkr Ross Vettraino (SNP) who was reelected alongside her, referring to him as her mentor.

Meanwhile it was disappointment for Labour’s Ian Sloan who was replaced by fellow Labour candidate Derek Noble.