Local Elections: Fife count is underway

The Fife election count is underway at Rothes Halls.

The polls closed last night, and the process got underway at Rothes Halls at 8.30 a.m.

A huge number of candidates have been here since the start, along with party leaders and cam paigners to oversee the counting process.

A total of 75 councillors will be elected today covering 22 wards across the region.

Results are expected to start being declared late morning with the final ones done by around 4.00 p.m.

Turnout figures are not yet known but, anecdotally, they could be around 40 percent in some places.

