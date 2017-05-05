Local Elections: Latest results updated...

The SNP has lost another big name in Fife.
It has lost its party leader Neale Harvey, and now the man he succeeded, Brian Goodall, is also out.
He was defeated in Dunfermline South where the party’s education spokesman, Fay Sinclair, retained her seat.
The Tories came up trumps again with David Ross also winning in the ward – and on his birthday!
Labour has made a good start to its campaign in Kirkcaldy where it recorded a one-two in Kirkcaldy Central.
Judy Hamilton was returned along with Alistair Cameron who was standing as a first-time candidate.
But the ward poll was topped by the SNP’s Zoe Hisbent to complete the trio of councillors elected.
In Glenrothes West and Kinglassie, Bill Brown, the former SNP councillor standing as an independent was defeated as the Nationalists claimed a one-two with Julie Ford and Craig Walker re-elected. Altany Craik also held his seat for Labour.
In Glenrothes central, Ian Sloan was ousted, but Ross Vettraino held his seat.
In Buckhaven, Councillor David Graham (Lab) and John O’Brien (SNP) were both re-elected.
Councillor Graham said he was “overwhelmed” at the vote he gained, adding: “We made the focus local issues and will continue to do so for the next five years.”
The ward also saw Ryan Smart elected for the first time for Labour.
The story so far ...
The Tories are the early winners at Fife Council - and the SNP has lost its leader.
Neale Hanvey was ousted by just 11 votes in Dunfermline Central - the first big shock defeat of the day at Rothes Halls.
Jim Leishman, Provost, eased back with a solid vote.
Elsewhere, the Tories are enjoying the day - they have claimed a seat in each of the three seats declared so far, including one in Cowdenbeath.
Mino Manekshwa gained a seat in the west Fife and coastal villages ward, and will be joined at Fife House by Gavin Ellis from Dunfermline North, and Alan Craig in Dunfermline Central.
And the good news continued for them as they grabbed a seat in Cowdenbeath.
Brian Goodall, former SNP leader in Fife, said: “We are all gutted for Neale. The system is a fairer one, but it is very difficult to predict.
“Neale has done a fantastic job as leader, and has been a fantastic councillor for the past five years.
“To lose by such a close margin is extremely disappointing.”
There were shocks in Burntisland as Susan Leslie lost her seat, and Stuart McPhail was also ousted - blows for the Lib Dems and SNP respectively -while the Tories marched on with Kathleen Leslie winning her seat at the table.
It also had the highest turnout at 51% - the rest have come in at 40-47%.
Ward 1 West Fife & Coastal Vilages
Clelland (Lab) 1682
Nanekshaw |(Con) 1186
Stewart (SNP) 1084
Ward 2 Dunfermline North
Ellis (C0n)1264
Ferguson (SNP) 1186
Law (Lab) 863
Ward 3 Dunfermline Central
CraIg (Con) 1786
Haldane (Lab)832
Hall Muir (SNP) 1359
Leishman (Lab) 1115
Ward 7 Cowdenbeath
Bain (SNP) 1415
Campbell (Lab) 2065
Guichhan (Lab) 1030
Watt (Con) 1013
Ward 11 Kirkcaldy Central
Hamilton (Lab) 845
Hisbent (SNP) 1138
Cameron (SNP) 899
Ward 9 Burntisland, Kinghorn & Western Kirkcaldy
Backhouse (SNP) 1144
Leslie (Con) 1479
Langlands (Lab) 761
Ward 13 Glenrothes West & Kinglassie
Craik (LAb) 1252
Ford (SNP) 1442
Walker (SNP) 659
Ward 15
Vettraino (SNP) 1362
Wilton (SNP) 799
Noble (Lab) 750
Ward 10 Kirkcaldy North
Crooks (Lab) 1486
Lindsay (SNP) 1076
Ross (LAb) 757
Ward 16 Howe of Fife & Tay Coast
Lothian (Lib Dems) 2156
Heer (Con) 1413
NacDiarmid (SNP) 1002
Ward 17 Tay Bridgehead
Brett (Lid Dem( 2270
Connor (SNP) 1197
Tepp (Lib Dems) 857
Ward 8 Lochgelly, Cardenden & Benarty
Lockhart (Lab) 1257
Erskine (LAb) 1033
McLelland (SNP 994
Liewald (SNP) 990