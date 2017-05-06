Local elections: The Glenrothes vote

No matter how the negotiations to run Fife Coubcil go, the SNP are firmly in control in Glenrothes.
The party has the MP, MSP and now the area committee all in its portfolio.
The committee, which has been the source of many fierce debates in recent years, can now be re-shaped once more.
The nationalists saw all their established councillors safely returned, and they also claimed their number one target by ousting Bill Brown – former party member turned independent – in Glenrothes West.
Labour saw Altany Craik and Jan Wincott safely returned, while Derek Noble will be their new face round the table, but there were no seats for John Wincott or Ian Sloan.
The Tories also enjoyed local success with Michael Green in Glenrothes North.
Ward 13 - Glenrothes West and Kinglassie
Bill Brown (Ind) 460
Lewis Alan Campbell (Greens) 87
Altany Craik (Lab) 1,252
David Croll (Con) 723
Julie Ford (SNP) 1,442
Martin Green (UKIP) 63
Derek Preston Lib Dems) 86
Craig Walker (SNP) 659
Candidates elected: Altany Craik (Lab); Julie Ford (SNP); Craig Walker (SNP)
Turnout: 40%
Ward 14 - Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch
John Beare (SNP) 1,123
Jamie Donaldson (No Referendum, Maintain Union, Pro-Brexit) 249
Fiona Grant (SNP) 1,704
Michael Green (Con) 1,508
Kate Legg (Lib Dems) 204
Kyle Mackie (Ind) 81
Lorna Ross (Greens) 232
Jan Wincott (Lab) 949
John Wincott (Lab) 514
Candidates elected: John Beare (SNP); Fiona Grant (SNP); Michael Green (Con); Jan Wincott (Lab)
Turnout: 46.1%
Ward 15 - Glenrothes Central and Thornton
Ian Crichton (Ind) 151
Jane Kerr (Lib Dems) 128
Glen McGill (Greens) 117
Brian Mills (Con) 716
Derek Noble (Lab) 750
Ian Robertson (Ind) 88
Ian Sloan (Lab) 663
Bert Thomson (Ind) 71
Ross Vettraino (SNP) 1,362
Vikki Wilton (SNP) 799
Candidates elected: Derek Noble (Lab); Ross Vettraino (SNP); Vikki Wilton (SNP)
Turnout: 41.4%