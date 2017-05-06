Local elections: The Kirkcaldy vote ...

Labour will continue to be the dominant party on Kirkcaldy’s area committee.
The party returned six councillors locally, including committee chairman, Neil Crooks,
For the first time, the committee will have two Tories – but no Lib Dem representation.
The biggest ward shake-up came in Burntisland, Kinghorn and western Kirkcaldy which has a brand new trio of councillors.
George Kay’s retiral opened the door to at least one new face, but the shock defeat of Susan Leslie saw the ward shaken up, and Kathleen Leslie taking one of the seats for the Tories.
Stuart McPhail moved into the Burntisland ward in a bid to replace Mr Kay, but was beaten, while former SNP councillor turned independent, Marie Penman, was ousted by the narrowest of margins in Kirkcaldy East.
The ward she formerly represented sent newcomer Rod Kavanagh (SNP) to Fife House, along with Ian Cameron, son of long-serving Dysart councillor, Jock.
Ward 9 - Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy
Lesley Backhouse (SNP) 1,144
Peter George (Ind) 239
Gordon Langlands (Lab) 761
Kathleen Leslie (Con) 1,479
Susan Leslie (Lib Dems) 769
Roy William Mackie (Ind) 475
Stuart McPhail (SNP) 429
Bill Mair (Solidarity) 36
Scott Rutherford (Greens) 314
Fiona Sword (Lab) 242
Candidates elected: Lesley Backhouse (SNP); Gordon Langlands (Lab); Kathleen Leslie (Con).
Turnout: 51.5%
Ward 10 - Kirkcaldy North
Neil Crooks (Lab) 1,486
Harald Gavin (Lib Dems) 129
Jane Glen (SNP) 570
Susan Natalie Jeynes (Greens) 149
James Leslie (Con) 896
Carol Lindsay (SNP) 1,076
David Ross (Lab)O 757
Candidates elected: Neil Crooks (Lab); Carol lindsay (SNP); David Ross (Lab)
Turnout: 41.8%
Ward 11 - Kirkcaldy Central
Alistair Cameron (Lab) 898
Tricia Dakers (Lib Dems) 138
Judy Hamilton (Lab) 845
Zoe Hisbent (SNP) 1,138
Cairinee MacDonald (Greens) 223
Calum Paul (Scottish Libetarian Party) 16
Daniel Penman (Ind) 145
Dorothy Ross (Con) 865
Maciej Wiczynski (SNP) 610
Candidates elected: Alistair Cameron, (Lab); Judy Hamilton (Lab); Zoe Hisbent (SNP)
Turnout: 43.6%
Ward 12 - Kirkcaldy East
Ian John Cameron (Lab) 985
Mhairi Caitlin Cameron (Lab) 199
Rod Cavanagh (SNP) 897
Sandy Forbes (Greens) 164
Steve McMahon (SNP) 533
Marie Penman (Ind) 421
Matthew Ritchie (Ind) 108
Stephen William Rottger (Lib Dems) 75
Richard Watt (Con) 611
Candidates elected: Ian John Cameron (Lab); Rod Cavanagh (SNP); Richard Watt (Con)
Turnout: 38.3%