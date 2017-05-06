Local elections: The Leven vote ...

There was a shake-up of councillors across Leven and the east Neuk.
The biggest shock perhaps was the defeat of Tom Adams in Leven, Kennoway and Largo – Labour losing a hard-working councillor, while also processing the rare sight of a Tory candidate claiming a seat in the area; Graham Ritchie securing one of the ward’s four seats to join Dave Dempsey’s growing army at Fife House.
Labour did get some new faces home in the shape of Colin Davidson, after he stood unsuccessfully in the recent by-election, and Ryan Smart, while David Graham eased to victory with a thumping vote.
The SNP duo of David Alexander and John O’Brien were both comfortably returned.
Ward 19 - East Neuk and Landward
Benjamin Bridgman (Greens) 222
John Docherty (SNP) 703
Rosalind Garton (Lab) 242
Alisdair Gilbert (Lib Dems) 891
Margaret Harper (SNP) 634
Linda Holt (Con) 1,508
Bill Porteous (Lib Dems) 1,014
Candidates elected: John Docherty (SNP); Linda Holt (Con); Bill Porteous (Lib Dems)
Turnout: 52%
Ward 21 - Leven, Kennoway and Largo
Thomas Adams (Lab) 872
David Alexander (SNP) 1,506
Colin Davidson (Lab) 885
Craig Duncan (Solidarity) 25
Iain Morrice (Greens) 115
Graham Ritchie (Con) 1,339
Alistair Suttie (SNP) 1,002
Steve Wood (Lib Dems) 625
Candidates elected: David Alexander (SNP); Colin Davidson (Lab); Graham Ritchie (Con); Alistair Suttie (SNP)
Turnout: 43.7%
Ward 22 - Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages
Leslie Bain (SNP 635
Keith Henry Barton (Con) 507
Ken Caldwell (SNP) 842
Eunice Cameron (Ind) 57
Stephen Ferguson (Greens) 78
David Graham (Lab) 1,661
Ronald Hunter (Ind) 137
John O’Brien (SNP) 991
Rory Roberson (Lib Dems) 62
Ryan Smart (Lab) 498
Candidates elected: Ken Caldwell (SNP); David Graham (Lab); John O’Brien (SNP); Ryan Smart (Lab)