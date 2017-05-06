Local elections: The north-east Fife vote ...

The Liberal Democrats’ north-east heartland came to the rescue to ensure the party retained a presence at Fife House.
It failed to win any seats in Kirkcaldy, Leven, or Glenrothes, and only had one seat – James Calder in Dunfermline South – to show for their campaigning until the north-east Fife vote was counted.
And it delivered six more councillors, including Tim Brett , Donald Lothian and Jane Anne Liston.
Karen Marjoram was among the SNP’s returnees, retaining her Cupar seat, but she also ended the day as the party’s interim leader following the shock defeat of Neale Hanvey in Dunfermline.
The Tories added a quartet of seats to their quota, while Brian Thomson was left to fly the flag for Labour.
Ward 16 - Howe of Fife and Tay Coast
Jane Freer (Ind) 112
Rosie Grant (Greens) 335
Andy Heer (Con) 1,413
Violeta Ilendo (SNP) 695
Donald Lothian (Lib Dems) 2,156
David MacDiarmid (SNP) 1,002
Joshua Osborne (Lab) 226
Candidates elected: Andy Heer (Con); Donald Lothian (Lib Dems); David MacDiarmid (SNP)
Turnout: 53.2%
Ward 17 - Tay Bridgehead
Tim Brett (Lib Dems) 2,270
Bill Connor (SNP) 1,197
Fergus Cook (Greens) 247
Robert Drysdale (Con) 1,079
Derek Gray (SNP) 642
Jane O’Neill (Lab) 340
Jonny Tepp (Lib Dems) 657
Candidates elected: Tim Brett (Lib Dems); Bill Connor (SNP); Jonny Tepp (Lib Dems)
Turnout: 56.8%
Ward 18 - St Andrews
Andy Collins (Greens) 283
Clare Fisher (Ind) 62
Jane Ann Liston (Lib Dems) 1,083
Mariam Mahmood (Lib Dems) 451
Christopher McKinlay (Ind) 73
Dorothea Morrison (Ind) 496
Dominic Nolan (Con) 1,007
Brian Thomson (Lab) 640
Colin Veitch (SNP) 404
Ann Verner (SNP) 528
Candidates elected: Jane Anne Liston (Lib Dems(; Dominic Nolan (Con); Brian Thomson (Lab); Ann Verner (SNP)
Turnout: 49.8%
Ward 19 - East Neuk and Landward
Benjamin Bridgman (Greens) 222
John Docherty (SNP) 703
Rosalind Garton (Lab) 242
Alisdair Gilbert (Lib Dems) 891
Margaret Harper (SNP) 634
Linda Holt (Con) 1,508
Bill Porteous Lib Dems) 1,014
Candidates elected: John Docherty (SNP); Linda Holt (Con); Bill Porteous (Lib Dems)
Turnout: 52%
Ward 20 - Cupar
Jenny Collins (Greens) 275
Margaret Kennedy (Lib Dems) 2,401
Karen Marjoram (SNP) 1,064
Helen Martin (Lab) 234
Tony Miklinkski (Con) 1,561
Steven Mitchell Simpson (SNP) 359
Candidates elected: Margaret Kennedy (Lib Dems); Karen Alison Marjoram (SNP) Tony Miklinski, (Con)
Turnout: 53.6%