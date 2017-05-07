Local elections: The west Fife results ...

The Tory revival in Fife began with the very first declaration.
Mino Manekshaw secured the party’s first gain as he was elected in West Fife and the coastal villages ward.
The election of the 61-year old long-time resident of North Queensferry was met with huge cheers from the party’s team of campaigners on the count floor – and they had much to celebrate culminating in the highly unlikely presence of a Tory councillor in Cowdenbeath as Darren Watt went from candidate to councillor.
There were shocks too in the west as the SNP lost its Fife leader, Neale Hanvey, and his predecessor Brian Goodall, but education spokesman, Fay Sinclair, retained her Dunfermline South seat.
Elizabeth Riches, a politician synonymous with the north-east of Fife, found Cowdenbeath fairly barren ground, taking just 101 votes.
Ward 1 – West Fife & Coastal Villages:
Aude Boubaker-Calder (Lib Dems) 360;
Bobby Clelland Lab 1,682
Suzanne Davies (Lab) 538
Willie Gavin (SNP) 990
Martin Keatings (Ind) 220
Mino Manekshaw (Con) 1,186
Kate Stewart (SNP) 1.084
Jeroen Van Leeuwen (Green) 151
Candidates elected: Bobby Clelland (Lab); Mino Manekshaw. (Con); Kate Stewart, (SN)
Turnout: 48.7%
Ward 2 - Dunfermline North
Michael Boyd (Lab) 752
Gavin Ellis (Con) 1,264
Ian Ferguson (SNP) 1,186
Fiona Elizabeth Fisher (SNP) 662
Mags Hall (Green) 203
Bryn Jones (Lib Dems) 458
Helen Law (Lab) 863
Candidates elected: Gavin Ellis (Con); Ian Ferguson (SNP); Helen Law (Lab)
Turnout: 46%
Ward 3 - Dunfermline Central
Alan Craig (Con) 1,768
Garry Haldane (Lab) 832
Jean Hall Muir (SNP) 1.359
Neale Hanvey (SNP) 821
Doug Hay (Ind) 655
Deek Jackson (Ind) 27
Lauren Jones (Lib Dems) 509
Jim Leishman (Lab) 1,115
Kerstin Romano (Green) 238
Candidates elected: Alan Craig (Con); Garry Haldane (Lab); Jean Hall Muir (SNP),
Jim Leishman (Lab)
Turnout: 47.7%
Ward 4 - Dunfermline South
James Calder (Lib Dems) 1,224
Michael Collie (Green) 245
Brian John Goodall (SNP) 1,128
Ross Paterson (Lab) 1,086
Billy Pollock (Lab) 521
David Ross (Con) 1,660
Fay Sinclair (SNP0 1,302
Candidates electeed: James Calder (Lib Dems); Ross Paterson (Lab); David Ross (Con); Fay Sinclair (SNP)
Turnout: 44.2%
Ward 5 - Rosyth
Wendy Chmberlain (Lib Dems) 377
Steven Leckie (Ind) 156
Alstair MacIntyre (Ind) 89
Fiona Mcowan (Greens) 147
Tony Orton (Con) 1,136
Mike Shirkie (Ind) 402
Samantha Steele (SNP) 1,118
Andrew Verrecchia (Lab) 932
Sharon Wilson (SNP) 742
Candidates elected: Tony Orton (Con); Samantha Steele (SNP); Andrew Verrecchia (Lab)
Turnout: 44.2%
Ward 6 - Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay
David Barratt (SNP) 1,165
Helen Cannon-Todd (Ind) 564
Dave Dempsey (Con) 2,841
David John Hansen (Greens) 271
Callum Hawthorne (Lib Dems) 388
Lesley Laird (Lab) 1,305
Alice McGarry (SNP) 1,229
Candidates elected: David Barratt (SNP); Dave Dempsey (Con); Lesley Laird (Lab); Alice McGarry (SNP)
Turnout: 54.3%
Ward 7 - Cowdenbeath
Alistair Bain (SNP) 1,415
Ann Bain (SNP)799
Alex Campbell (Lab) 2,065
Angela Dixon (Greens) 150
Gary Guichan (Lab) 1,030
Elizabeth Riches (Lib Dems) 101
Darren Watt (Con) 1,013
Candidates elected: Alistair Bain (SNP); Alex Campbell (Lab); Gary Guichan (Lab); Dareen Watt (Con)
Turnout: 40.8%