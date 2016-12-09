Migrants ‘saved’ Kirkcaldy High Street

Holyrood’s European Committee has taken evidence from a Kirkcaldy-based group as it looks at the rights of EU Nationals living and working in Scotland, post-Brexit.

Appearing before MSPs yesterday (Thursday), Colm Wilson, interim manager of Fife Migrants Forum, commented: “Just in the last year or so, if you take Kirkcaldy, we had a high street that was just totally dying. And now we’ve got seven or eight business set up by migrants that have arrived in Fife.

He continued: “Many of the migrants that we have are capable of doing a lot more than the jobs that they’re in at present.

“They’re ambitious and when they do get a knowledge of their environment, they want to move on, they want to move into higher skilled jobs, and I think that’s a great thing for the economy.”