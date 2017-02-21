New council homes finished at old car park site

A former communal car park in Methil has been turned into new housing for the area.

The 15 new council homes at Durie Street range from one and two-bedroomed flats to amenity cottages and a three-bedroomed wheelchair-accessible bungalow.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, Executive Spokesperson for Housing and Building Services, visited the new development, along with Levenmouth Housing Manager Alistair Black.

She said: “It’s great to be here today to see this lovely development. It’s another fine example of the housing developments that is being built by Fife Council Building Services, providing local construction jobs and apprenticeships.

“This development contributes towards our wider commitment of delivering 2,700 new affordable homes by May 2017. All of these properties have their own garden, and feature energy efficient heating and ventilation systems.

“There’s no doubt that this area of Methil has been given a new lease of life.”