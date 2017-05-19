New councillor thanks supporters

Newly elected councillor, Ann Verner, has thanked everyone who helped win her Fife Council seat in the recent local government elections.

Ann, who lives in Strathkinness and represents the St Andrews ward, said: “I would like to thank my team who have worked so hard on my campaign and to those who voted for me, I will not let you down.

“I would also like to thank my running mate Colin Veitch for all his support. We made a great team and I am very disappointed that he did not get elected as well.”

Congratulating Ann on her success, SNP Westminster candidate Stephen Gethins said: “Ann knows St Andrews so well; she is involved with many organisations and is known to so many people.

“She is hard working and will be a fantastic councillor. I look forward to working with her on some of the big issues facing this area.”