New role for Kirkcaldy’s former MP

Kirkcaldy’s formner MP, Roger Mullin, has a new role after being appointed a special envoy by Westminster’s All Party Parliamentary Group on explosive threats.

Mr Mullin, who lost his seat to Labour’s Lesley Laird in June’s election, chaired the group in Parliament.

During that time he made a trip to Iraqi Kurdistan.

He was also heavily involved with the United Nations Mine Action Group to tackle the issue of landmines and IEDs, particularly in the Middle East.

Mr Mullin said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as special envoy.

“I hope to be able to continue the work I was doing in Iraqi Kurdistan in conjunction with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, and in some way contribute to peace building in the Middle East.”

Nigel Ellway, secretary to the APPG, said:: “Given Roger’s experience as former chairing of the group, and the importance of continuity in our partnership with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy’s project in Kurdistan, we felt that it would be highly appropriate to appoint him as our special envoy.”