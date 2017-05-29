Proclaimers back SNP for North East Fife

The Proclaimers have pledged support for the SNP in the forthcoming election battle for North East Fife.

Auchtermuchty-raised twins Craig and Charlie Reid have backed candidate Stephin Gethins, fighting to retain his seat, describing him as an “excellent, hardworking MP”.

In a joint statement, the brothers said: “He has led effective opposition to damaging Tory cuts and held the Government to account on the impact of Brexit and the repercussions leaving the EU will have on everyone living in this beautiful constituency we still regard as home.”

Stephen Gethins said it was “great to have their backing for my campaign.”

He added: “This election is so important and we need people like them to help convey just how vital it is that we have an effective opposition to the Tories at Westminster. Now, more than ever, that strong voice matters for the people of North East Fife and will be crucial in the next Parliament.”