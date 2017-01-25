Proposal accepted for £1 million revamp

Work could begin on a £1 million regeneration of Leven’s Shorehead this May, after the Levenmouth Area Committee accepted the final proposal.

It is hoped the project, which is expected to take around 40 weeks to complete, will boost the amount of visitors to the high street and regenerate Bridge Street, which links the Shorehead area and the retail park.

The news follows the announcements in the last week that Clydesdale Bank would be closing its Leven branch and that Wetherspoon had decided against developing in Leven.

Among the changes that will be made, including high quality pavements, lower kerbing and better lighting, is a reconfiguration of the Shorehead car park, which could lead to public events being staged there.

Cllr Tom Adams spoke of his disappointment over the recent news but stressed that Leven must focus on the positives.

“This is a major investment coming into Leven,” he said. “We will be able to hold events. It’s brilliant for Leven. Nowhere else in Fife has this.

“I don’t believe that the town centre is going to disappear. I think this investment could attract other things. We should be proud of the money we are putting in. I think this is a real positive.”

Cllr Andrew Rodger said that he welcomed the project and that it was important to attract people to the town centre.

He said: “We need to get people to shop in Leven and we need to think outside the box about how we move forward.”