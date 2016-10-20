Resignation sparks Levenmouth by election

A councillor’s shock resignation has sparked a by election for Levenmouth by Christmas.

Cllr Alistair Hunter, who has served nearly a decade as an SNP councillor in the ward of Leven, Kennoway and Largo, has announced he is emigrating to Australia.

The Mail understands a by election for Ward 22 will take place on December 15 - and it will likely generate a a high-profile contest.

In a statement, Cllr Hunter said: “My family and I are emigrating down to Queensland in Australia and this means I have to say goodbye to front line politics and Fife Council.

“I’d love to say that serving as elected member has been all inspiration and accomplishment but I won’t because it’s been bloody hard work!”

He continued: “In my 113 months I’ve laughed and cried, been overcome with joy and so deeply angry and frustrated. I’ve been full of pride and excitement and so desperately heartbroken.

“I’ve seen the best and the worst in others and in myself and I’ve learned that all of these things come with the territory in politics.”

“I hope I have done the role justice and left a positive mark on the community I love.

“I genuinely feel I’ve come out of my time as a better person and for that I am personally very grateful for the experience and to the many amazing and hard working friends, colleagues and community members who give of their time and effort to make our community stronger.”

The multi-member ward is also served by Cllr Tom Adams (Labour), Cllr David Alexander (SNP) and Cllr Charles Haffey (Labour).

Cllr Adams said: “Cllr Hunter been very supportive to me and I wish him well in his next venture.

“I appreciate the contributions he’s made to the area.”