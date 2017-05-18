Sense of history as Jim and Julie take the Fife chains

Fife footballing legend Jim Leishman has been re-selected to serve as the Provost of Fife, the first time a councillor holding the position has been returned to the prestegeous post in Fife Coucnil history.

And to add to the sense of history, one of Fife’s youngest serving councillors at just 25 year old, SNP’s Julie Ford has been elected to take the role of Depute Provost.

The nominations were unopposed and both passed unanimously as Fife Council met in full for the first time since the local election two weeks ago.

A clearly emotional Mr Leishman, a councillor for Dunfermline Central since 2012, and who has attracted much praise for his role as Provost in the last five years, told fellow councillors that it was “the utmost honour” to be given the largely ceremonial role for a second successive time.

Afterwards he said: It’s a great honour and one I take very seriously indeed.

“I’m a local lad, a Fife lad and proud to be so.

“I’ve enjoyed every single minute of the last five years as Fife’s provost and have tried to do it to the best of my ability every single moment of that time.

“My only regret is that my mum and dad are not here to see me, they would be so proud of their son.”

Accepting the position as Depute Provost, Glenrothes West and Kinglassie Councillor Julie Ford, who has represented the award since October 2015, said: “It’s undoubtedly a great honour and is a great balance to be here alongside Jim as Depute Provost.”