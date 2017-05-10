SNP launches campaign in Cupar

The SNP has launched its fight to retain North east Fife in the forthcoming General Election.

John Swinney MSP, Deputy First Minister of Scotland, joined Stephen Gethins in Cupar’s Corn Exchange last night (Tuesday) as the official campaign began.

Speaking at the event Mr Swinney said the General Election was a clear ‘two-horse’ race between the SNP and the Tories.

“Since he was elected in 2015, Stephen Gethins has been at the forefront of the SNPs highly effective challenge to the UK Government, scrutinising its policies and standing up for Scotland, “ he said.

“As Europe spokesperson he has tirelessly questioned the UK Government on its plans, on the status of EU nationals living here, on EU funding streams for our universities and on the impact leaving the EU will have on trade and business, particularly the food and drink industry which is so important to North East Fife.

Mr Swinney continued: “Tory cuts are already hitting the poorest and most vulnerable in our society and even in North East Fife we have seen seven foodbanks having to open. And, just yesterday, we heard of increasing numbers of ex-service personnel relying on foodbanks. This is no way for former members of the armed forces to be treated. Service personnel at Leuchars Station, and across the country, deserve better futures than what is on offer from the Tories.”

“We have already seen just how abhorrent the Tories can be with the Bedroom Tax, hugely unfair changes to women’s pensions and, more recently, their refusal in Scotland to reject Theresa May’s rape clause which will force more families into poverty. Now the Tories have older people in their sights too — as they gear up to end the pensions triple lock.

“Only a vote for the SNP can stop the Tories in their tracks.”

Commenting on the Deputy First Minster’s endorsement, Stephen Gethins said: “I am delighted that John has joined us in Cupar. I am also very pleased by the huge team of volunteers who came along and are so keen to get started on the General Election campaign.

I am very grateful for all the support I have received from people across North East Fife including backing from those who would not usually vote SNP. It is more important than ever before that we have a strong voice standing up to the Tories at Westminster.”