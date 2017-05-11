The candidates who will be out for your votes over the coming weeks

The deadline for candidate nominations for the forthcoming General Election was this afternoon.

The men and women who will be out pounding the pavements and shaking hands in our local constituencies over the next few weeks as the vie for your vote will be:

Glenrothes - Rebecca Bell (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Andrew Brown (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Altany Craik (Scottish Labour Party) and Peter Grant (Scottish National Party).

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath - David Coburn (UKIP), Dave Dempsey (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Lesley Laird (Scottish Labour Party), William Mullin (Scottish National Party) and Malcolm Wood (Scottish Liberal Democrats).

North East Fife - Rosalind Garton (Scottish Labour Party), Stephen Gethins (Scottish National Party), Tony Miklinski (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Elizabeth Riches (Scottish Liberal Democrats) and Mike Scott-Hayward (Independent Sovereign Democratic Britain).