Postocode Lottery reveals minimum prize for Kirkcaldy winners

There’s only a few more days to go until the winners of the £3 million People’s Postcode lottery prize pot in Kirkcaldy are revealed.

Around 200 players from the KY2 6 postcode area are expected to gather at Beveridge Park on Saturday to be presented with their cheque.

Today (Tuesday) organisers have been the minimum amount won by players is £500.

Those living in the full winning postcode sector, which will be revealed on the day, will receive the largest share of the money - perhaps as much as a whopping £200,000.

All winners saw a golden envelope come through their letterbox last week, with each containg a colourcoded wristband and instructions about attending the event.

The People’s Postcode Lottery is staying tightlipped about what each colour code means, stating only that it denotes a certain level of prize money.

A marquee will be set up for the prizegiving ceremony at Beveridge park and the event is invite-only. Members of the public will not get a glimpse of the celebrations inside, which is a shame, because the winner of The Voice, Kevin Simm will be performing.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Matt Johnson, who will be hosting the event said: “I’m looking forward to heading to Fife this weekend to hand out some cheques to lucky winners.

“I hope this sun is shining in Kirkcaldy for us!”

He added: “As well as two People’s Postcode Lottery ambassadors, players will be delighted to hear that 2016 winner of The Voice Kevin Simm will be performing live at the event.”

People’s Postcode Lottery is a charity lottery. Players play with their postcodes to win prizes whilst raising money for charities.

A minimum of 30 per cent goes directly to good causes - players have raised more than £190 million for charities across Great Britain and internationally.