Power cut hits Cupar

Residents in Cupar have been hit by a power cut tonight.

Scottish Power has apologised – and pledged to have everyone reconnected as soon as possible.

A fault was reported around 6,00 p.m.

A Scottish Power spokesman said the blackout was down to a fault to an underground cable.

It said engineers were working on the problem, and some residents have had power restored.

The company said it hoped to have all supplies restored very soon.

“Scottish Power would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it said.