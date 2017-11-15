Project opens up town’s empty homes

YMCA Glenrothes has opened the second house in its Empty Home Project, as it tries to battle homelessness in the town.

The initiative sees the YMCA purchase and refurbish low-cost flats that have been empty for more than six months and transform them into longer-term tenancies for individuals who have experienced homelessness.

The scheme is run with support from a number of organisations, including The Quaker Trust, The Nationwide Foundation and the Clothworkers Foundation.

The latest property, in Caskieberran, was officially opened on Monday, with local councillors in attendance.

Mary Hill, CEO of the YMCA, said: We are pleased that so many major funders have recognised the worth of supporting the YMCA to help vulnerable people.

“We invite individuals and other companies to help combat homelessness by contacting the ‘Y’.

“Helping to complete this project, YMCA Glenrothes has worked closely with Fife Council Empty Homes and Homeless Housing Officers and has also built up a positive relationship with Fife College of further education.”